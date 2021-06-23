Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Falls Out Of Top 10 In Sporting News' Preseason Top 25

By Cole Thompson
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aUgv_0adRHtUp00

There's a standard of success when coming to Texas for football. For the Longhorns, that standard has fallen flat since the second quarter of the 2009 national championship game in Pasadena, Calif.

Steve Sarkisian is looking to be the right head coach to bring Texas back to relevance for the next decade on the Forty Acres. The Horns haven't won a Big 12 title since 2009. Outside of a Sugar Bowl appearance against Georgia in January of 2019, most of the bowl games have been quiet as well.

Texas has the roster and recruits to make what could feel like a rebuild more of a tune-up. Tom Herman went 32-18 with four bowl wins along the way. Will Sark be able to take Texas to the College Football Playoff Year 1.

Based on the Sporting News preseason rankings, they'll be lucky to make a New Year's Six Bowl.

Sporting News' Bill Bender recently ranked his preseason top 25 for the upcoming season. Texas missed out of the top 10 but still will kick off the season still in a great location overall at No. 13.

The Steve Sarkisian era in Austin begins. The Longhorns' offense averaged 42.7 points per game last season, but Sam Ehlinger is gone. Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are battling for the starting job, and that should extend into fall camp. Running back Bijan Robinson and a talented group of receivers return, but as usual the questions are on the defensive side. What can Sarkisian do to improve that side of the ball? Texas lost three games by a total of 13 points last season. That's the difference in the Big 12 race, which will be tight with Oklahoma and Iowa State. - Bill Bender

The biggest storyline will take place under center. Thompson, who spent the past two seasons backing up Ehlinger, went 7-of-10 for 180 yards and four touchdown passes in the Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado.

Card, a former five-star and Lake Travis native does provide more in the run game as a dual-threat option. Sarkisian elected not to name a quarterback following spring practice, meaning the battle should be underway for at least the first several games this fall.

Betting analysts are expecting a big campaign from Robinson, who might enter 2021 as the hottest running back in the country. Following his back-to-back 170-plus yard outings to close out the season, odds are in his favor to be a front-runner for the Heisman.

The Tucson, Ariz. native rushed for 703 in nine games last season — 523 of which came in the final four games. Those numbers should double with a full season at hand and an expanded role in Sarkisian's offense.

Texas enters Bender's rankings as the No. 3 Big 12 program. Oklahoma currently is sitting at No. 4 to begin the season while Iowa State will start at No. 9, respectively. Last season, both of Texas' losses came to the two opponents.

Both schools are expected to once again contend for the Big 12 title once again. Offensively, the Sooners will be returning Spencer Rattler, a front-runner for the Heisman and potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For the Cyclones, quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar all will return.

Of the other seven programs, only Oklahoma State finished with a top 25 ranking. They will start the new campaign as the No. 17 program behind Spencer Sanders and Brennan Presley.

CONTINUE READING: QB Prospect Arch Manning on Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian: 'He's a Freak of a Coach'

Do you agree with Sporting News' ranking? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
169
Followers
427
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Sam Ehlinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Alamo Bowl#Bowl Games#American Football#Iowa State#Sooners#Qb Prospect Arch Manning#Sporting News#Longhornscountry Com#Fan Nation#Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Nixon and Witt Joining Collegiate National Team

Texas pitchers Aaron Nixon and Tanner Witt aren't quite done with baseball this summer. The freshman duo will be operating on the mound for the 2021 Collegiate National Team starting in early July, according to an announcement from USA Baseball. They will be joined by fellow Texas assistant coach Troy Tulowitzki, who will serve as an assistant to provide important major-league experience for a young roster.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

TCU Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas Longhorns

Before the midway point of the new season, Texas will travel up the I-35 passway to Fort Worth to face Big 12 rival TCU. The Horned Frogs finished last season with a 6-4 record under veteran head coach Gary Patterson. TCU's defense is currently rebuilding, losing three key players who took their talent to the NFL in the 2021 NFL Draft.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns QB Commit Maalik Murphy Poised To Make Noise In Elite 11 Finals

When Maalik Murphy pledged to the Texas Longhorns this past February, few Longhorns fans knew exactly what they would be getting from the 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect. After all, Murphy had yet to suit up as a starter for Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) at the varsity level. And with California delaying its high school football season until mid-March, fans would have to wait even longer to catch a glimpse of Murphy on the gridiron, and see if he really was worth the hype.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Madden Collects Another First Team All-American Selection

Ty Madden's campaign on the mound during the 2021 season captured the hearts of Texas fans and the eyes of the nation. After leading a strong Longhorn bullpen throughout the regular season and into the College World Series, the sophomore was named to the D1 Baseball All-American First tea, according to an announcement from the organization on Monday.
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2022 RB Jamarion Miller

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns received a major commitment on Monday afternoon, when Tyler Legacy (Tyler, TX) running back Jamarion Miller committed to the program. Miller's commitment comes just 24 hours after his visit to the 40 Acres over the weekend, and just days after the de-commitment of elite 2023 running back Rueben Owens.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Certified Stardom: Why Texas' Ty Madden Is Unlike Any Other

Last Sunday in Omaha seems like ages ago in the eyes of Texas. In their opener at the College World Series, the Longhorns fell flat 2-1 against the superb pitching of Will Bednar and Mississippi State. The Texas batting order was demoralized to the tune of 21 strikeouts on the night, a CWS record. One more loss would be sending them back to Austin.
College SportsPosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite 2022 Receiver Includes Longhorns in Top Six

With college football's 2021 National Signing Day now over, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns have high expectations heading into the 2021 season behind new head coach Steve Sarkisian. His first conference test as the new CEO of the program will come in Austin on September 25, when the Texas Tech Raider Raiders come to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Can they...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Former Oklahoma Commit Jordan Hudson Visits Texas

The Texas-Oklahoma matchup represents one of college football's most historic and intense rivalries. The rivalry got a little more intriguing on Thursday when former Oklahoma Sooners commit Jordan Hudson was spotted in Austin rocking a burnt-orange uniform. After Hudson’s de-commitment in mid-June, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his...
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

How Zach Zubia's Swing Kept Texas' College World Series Hopes Alive And Well

Zach Zubia has been here before. In fact, he's one of two Texas players to already grace TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha as a member of the Longhorns 2018 roster. As the old guy in the a room full of up and comers, one would expect his bat to be the loudest on the club. With bases loaded in a the ninth inning into the early hours of Friday morning, he was sitting at 0-for-10 at the plate.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Melendez Mashes Home Run Late, Secures CWS Win Over Bulldogs

One swing can change the game. If you don't think so, ask the Mississippi State's Brad Cumbest in the eighth inning Friday night. If you still don't think so, ask Ivan Melendez one frame later. Less than a day after knocking in the lead run against Virginia, Melendez's three-run home run secured the 8-5 win for Texas (50-16) and forced another elimination game against Mississippi State (47-17).
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Texas' Offense Has Plan Under Steve Sarkisian

It's 'All Gas No Break' for Texas in 2021. Get used to that saying around the Forty Acres. Steve Sarkisian enters his first season with the Longhorns hoping to meet the expectations that come with being Texas' head coach. To put into perspective, Tom Herman finished 32-18 a perfect 4-0 in bowl games.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

How Does Jake Smith's Transfer Affect Texas' Offense?

One of the best traits Steve Sarkisian possesses is getting quality play out of his wide receiver. Too bad one of the main targets from 2020 will now be heading elsewhere. Texas wide receiver Jake Smith has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, according to multiple reports, and later confirmed on Tuesday evening. Smith, a shifty slot receiver, missed all of spring football with a broken foot.
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns' Legend Colt McCoy Talks New Era, QB Battle, As Season Looms

The burnt orange faithful adores former players, and none more than the beloved Colt McCoy. When he talks, Longhorn Nation listens. This becomes especially true when the topic involves anything current about Texas football, as the Longhorns are preparing for one of their most anticipated seasons to date. During an interview on Austin's The Horn-FM, McCoy made sure to give Texas fans a glimpse of what's to come on the Forty Acres.