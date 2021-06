The Family-Mobile: Choosing the Right Vehicle for Your Household. If you're thinking about purchasing a new car, it makes sense that you might trade in your current vehicle to help you with a down payment. Or maybe you have a vehicle you no longer need and are just looking for a way to make some extra cash. But what's the best time to trade in your car so that you're getting the maximum benefit? And how do you decide? Here are a few things to consider before pulling the trigger on a trade-in.