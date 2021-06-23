Remains of World War II solider from Madison killed in Pacific identified. Sgt. John E. Hulburt will be buried in New Haven in August.

The remains of a World War II solider from Madison were accounted for and will be properly buried in New Haven in August, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced this week.

Army Sgt. John E. Hulburt, 26, was killed in a “a massive Japanese attack against the 105th on the island of Saipan,” that occurred in July 1944, the DPAA said. Hulburt was a member of the 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division.

“Remains labeled as Unknown X-20 were first reported as buried in the 27th Infantry Division Cemetery,” the DPAA said. “The remains were initially disinterred in March 1948, and officials found Hurlburt’s identification tags in the grave.”

Just over two years later, the American Graves Registration Service determined the remains may not be Hulburt, but rather someone who was “associated [with] one of eight service members” which he was a part of.

In wasn’t until late 2018 that the remains were dug up and sent to a DPAA Laboratory in Hawaii, where they confirmed they belonged to Hulburt through mitochondrial DNA, circumstantial evidence and dental and anthropological analysis.

Now that Hulburt has been accounted for, a rosette will be placed next to his name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, which honors those missing from WWII.

He will be buried Aug. 14.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty office at (800) 892-2490.

