Indiana Woman Is First Person Sentenced in Capitol Riots, Avoids Jail Time After Judge Gives Her a ‘Break’

An Indiana grandmother has avoided jail time for her role in the U.S. Capitol riots. According to the Associated Press, 49-year-old Anna Morgan Lloyd became the first defendant to be sentenced in connection to the Jan. 6 attack, which resulted in multiple deaths. She was ordered to perform 120 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution, and serve three years of probation. The sentencing was announced Wednesday after Lloyd admitted to entering the Capitol during the siege. Although she pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, Lloyd’s legal team argued she did not participate in any violence or destruction, and had only gone to Washington, D.C., to support former president Donald Trump.