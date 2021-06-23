Cancel
Severe weather, rain expected for Wednesday night and Thursday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParts of Wisconsin are expected to get some severe weather Wednesday night and a few inches of rain at the end of the week. Central and north-central areas of the state will see thunderstorms overnight Wednesday. The storms will move southeast and to parts of northeastern Wisconsin by Thursday morning.

