One of the most notable qualities of Elden Ring (outside of the fact that it's another Soulslike title from developer FromSoftware) is that it features work done by George R.R. Martin. As the author of Game of Thrones and the entirety of the Song of Ice and Fire saga, Martin is likely one of the most popular creators of all-time in regard to fantasy fiction. However, up until this point, Martin's involvement with Elden Ring hasn't been made all that clear. Fortunately, thanks to a new interview that has now come about, Martin has been able to talk a bit more about just what work he did for Elden Ring.