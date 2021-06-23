Local church offers drive-thru food drop-offs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Every Wednesday, you'll see volunteers at one church loading up groceries for folks in need. This drive-thru-style pantry happens weekly at Courthouse Community United Methodist Church.

The church has a team of dedicated volunteers, like Carolyn Pursell, taking action for folks in challenging situations.

"The first person that we helped today is homeless and he's been here one other time and he's struggling, but he's doing fine - he's working somewhere and he's living in his car," Carolyn told us.

Inside the church's Family Life Center, you'll find dozens of bags of groceries - pre-packaged by volunteers - that will be handed out in the morning and in the evening. Church members say they are feeding about 60 to 70 families a week.

In addition to bags of groceries, folks facing tough times can also receive free cooked meals in the church's drive-thru on Wednesday evenings. Guy Willis, one of the coordinators of the church drive-thru, admits it's a lot of work but truly enjoys it.

"It's very, very rewarding to us. If I may say so, it's exactly what Jesus would want us to do. We're a church that has a true belief an outreach to our community," Guy said.

For all that the church is doing, News 3 presented them with a People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Unsurprisingly, their response was, "That will buy a lot of groceries!"

To nominate someone for a People Taking Action Award, click here.