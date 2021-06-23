Cancel
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers activate Cody Bellinger from injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Cody Bellinger from his second stint on the injured list this season Wednesday, paving the way for his return to their lineup.

Bellinger missed seven games with left hamstring tightness and has missed 57 games overall this season. He previously had suffered a hairline fracture in his left fibula early in the season.

The 2019 National League MVP has played just 16 games this year for Los Angeles, compiling a .226 batting average with one home run and 10 RBIs.

MLB power rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot, Rays plummet into Week 13

Bellinger’s return from the IL comes one day after the Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy, who had missed a stretch of nine games with an oblique strain.

To make room for Bellinger on the roster, the Dodgers optioned infielder Andy Burns to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Burns made his first trip to the major leagues since 2016, playing nine games for Los Angeles, batting .273 and spending time at first, second and third base — plus one mop-up appearance on the mound.

–Field Level Media

