Williamston, SC

PHS “Wall Mural” now in Mineral Spring Park

By Journal
thejournalonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Palmetto High “Wall Mural” now has a new home in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park. The mural was a key feature of the entrance to the school when it was constructed in 1953 as Palmetto High School. The building, which has served as Palmetto Middle School since 1976, has recently been in the final phase of being torn down and replaced with almost all new construction. The mural has been in question since demolition and construction began on the new school.

thejournalonline.com
#Murals#Phs#Mineral Spring#Phs#Palmetto High School#Palmetto Middle School#Campbell Crane Service#The Wall Mural In
