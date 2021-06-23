Higher COVID-19 mortality among Black patients linked to unequal hospital quality
The COVID-19 death rate for Black patients would be 10% lower if they had access to the same hospitals as white patients, a new study shows. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine and OptumLabs, part of UnitedHealth Group, analyzed data from tens of thousands of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and found that Black patients died at higher rates than white patients. But the study, published in JAMA Network Open, determined that didn’t have to be the case if more Black patients were able to get care at different hospitals, University of Pennsylvania notes.finchannel.com