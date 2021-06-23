Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Higher COVID-19 mortality among Black patients linked to unequal hospital quality

finchannel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 death rate for Black patients would be 10% lower if they had access to the same hospitals as white patients, a new study shows. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine and OptumLabs, part of UnitedHealth Group, analyzed data from tens of thousands of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and found that Black patients died at higher rates than white patients. But the study, published in JAMA Network Open, determined that didn’t have to be the case if more Black patients were able to get care at different hospitals, University of Pennsylvania notes.

finchannel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Black Communities#Study Group#Unequal#Segregation#Unitedhealth Group#Jama Network Open#Penn Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Housing
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Black Covid Patients Are More Likely To Die From The Virus Than White Ones – New Research Suggests Hospitals Are To Blame

Differences in hospitals can explain why Black Covid-19 patients are more likely to die than white patients, according to a new study published Thursday, underscoring the pervasive and longstanding healthcare inequalities that disproportionately affect Black people in America. Key Facts. Black Covid-19 patients were 11% more likely to have died...
Public Healthcoxhealth.com

Growing hospitalizations may lead to divert for COVID-19 patients

Due to surging hospitalizations at Cox South, we want to prepare our community for the possibility that we may soon begin diverting some COVID-19 patients to other facilities throughout the state. The health system currently has 79 inpatients with COVID-19, which is a more than five-fold increase from less than...
Public HealthMedscape News

Relationship Between Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients

Saad Nseir; Ignacio Martin-Loeches; Pedro Povoa; Matthieu Metzelard; Damien Du Cheyron; Fabien Lambiotte; Fabienne Tamion; Marie Labruyere; Demosthenes Makris; Claire Boulle Geronimi; Marc Pinetonde Chambrun; Martine Nyunga; Olivier Pouly; Bruno Mégarbane; Anastasia Saade; Gemma Gomà; Eleni Magira; Jean-François Llitjos; Antoni Torres; Iliana Ioannidou; Alexandre Pierre; Luis Coelho; Jean Reignier; Denis Garot; Louis Kreitmann; Jean-Luc Baudel; Guillaume Voiriot; Damien Contou; Alexandra Beurton; Pierre Asfar; Alexandre Boyer; Arnaud W. Thille; Armand Mekontso-Dessap; Vassiliki Tsolaki; Christophe Vinsonneau; Pierre-Edouard Floch; Loïc Le Guennec; Adrian Ceccato; Antonio Artigas; Mathilde Bouchereau; Julien Labreuche; Alain Duhamel; Anahita Rouzé
IndustryBusiness Insider

Gilead's Remdesivir Reduces Mortality Rate In Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced positive data from three retrospective studies of the real-world treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, adding to the body of mortality and hospital discharge data for patients treated with Veklury or remdesivir. All three of the real-world analyses, which was presented at the...
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Herald

Some suburban hospitals report having no COVID-19 patients

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 statewide have dropped below 500 for the first time since Illinois health officials began tracking caseloads at hospitals more than 14 months ago. Some suburban hospital officials are even reporting they have no COVID-19 inpatients. "This week, for the first time since March 2020, Advocate Sherman Hospital...
Public Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

NIH doctors earn Sammies finalist honors for addressing higher COVID-19 rates among minorities

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. For a variety of reasons, many Black, Latino, Native American and other minorities had higher rates of COVID-19 – contracting it and being hospitalized – than the national average. Last summer, Dr. Gary Gibbons decided to do something about it. He’s the director of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health, and he’s a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals (Sammies), along with Dr. Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable, director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities. Gibbons spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Prophylactic anticoagulation aids hospitalized COVID-19 patients

(HealthDay)—Prophylactic-dose venous thromboembolism (VTE) anticoagulation may be optimal therapy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online June 11 in JAMA Network Open. Valerie M. Vaughn, M.D., from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues assessed trends in VTE prophylaxis and treatment-dose anticoagulation in...
Public Healthcopdnewstoday.com

COVID-19 Measures Linked to 53% Fewer COPD Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) dropped by half after the implementation of public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, according to a U.S. study. This reduction in COPD hospital admissions was 36% greater than “the declines seen in other serious medical conditions, including congestive heart...
Public HealthMedscape News

Prolonged COVID-19 Common Among Patients With Lymphoma

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are at high risk of developing prolonged COVID-19. In a new study, nearly a third of more than 100 patients developed disease of longer course and were at increased risk for death.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in people with rheumatic diseases

Arani Vivekanantham and colleagues investigated the association between RA and the risk of COVID-19 diagnosis, hospitalization with COVID-19,and COVID-19-related death. This population-based cohort study including all individuals registered in the Information System for Research in Primary Care (SIDIAP)- which covers over80% of the population of Catalonia, Spain. This information was linked to region-wide SARS-CoV-2 testing, hospital and mortality records. Outpatient diagnoses of COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths with COVID-19 were identified between 1st March and 6th May 2020.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

CD39+ monocyte count higher in pregnant than non-pregnant COVID-19 patients

From the onset of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, a disease that is caused by infection of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), pregnancy has been considered a high-risk condition. A new study published on the bioRxiv* server describes the changes in the representation of a subset...
Women's Healthwashingtoninformer.com

COVID, Maternal Mortality and Black Women

Word in Black is a collaboration of 10 of the nation’s leading Black publishers that frames the narrative and fosters solutions for racial inequities in America. More than 73,000 Black lives were lost during the pandemic, making up 15% of all COVID-related deaths, the highest of any race, according to The Atlantic’s COVID Tracking Project.
Public Healththefreshtoast.com

The Majority Of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Have This In Common

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are very different from what they were a year ago. But those who have been hospitalized have this in common. As the pandemic progresses, doctors from across the country are reporting fewer hospitalizations. The one thing they all have in common? The patients hospitalized haven’t been vaccinated.