A Palm Springs Midcentury With Hollywood Ties Seeks $4.5M

In addition to vintage terrazzo finishes, the 1961 Morse Residence features a sunken living room that opens to a backyard pool with a swim-up bar. A glamorous midcentury home is now up for grabs in Palm Springs’s Vista Las Palmas neighborhood. In 1961, Los Angeles couple Claire and Teddy Morse commissioned renowned architects Dan Palmer and William Krisel and the Alexander Construction Company to design and build the desert home. Once construction was underway, however, the couple brought in famed architect Harold "Hal" Levitt to completely redesign the space—with an emphasis on memorable entertaining.