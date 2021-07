The fan who allegedly caused a massive crash at the opening stage of the Tour de France earlier this week was arrested Wednesday, according to local media. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, held a large cardboard sign in front of TV cameras and away from the throng of cyclists speeding down the road during Stage 1 of the famed race which started in Brest and finished in Landerneau. The sign partially obstructed the riders’ path, and Tony Martin crashed into it within seconds, followed by dozens of other bikers.