Anderson County Legislative Delegation approves County Fire budget
The Anderson County Fire Protection Commission presented their budget proposal to the Anderson County Legislative Delegation recently. The budget, based on the special tax levy of 6.77 mills, anticipated revenues of $4,516,553. Also anticipating lower revenues in the early months of the budget year, the Commission will set aside $212,455 for operations. Also reflected is a rolling fund balance of $1.5 million, for a total budget of $6,229,008.thejournalonline.com