Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

We May Have a New Ally in the Fight Against Dengue Fever

By B. David Zarley
Freethink
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fight against dengue fever, we may have a new — and powerful — ally: a bug that infects mosquitoes. A new randomized controlled study has provided the best evidence yet that infecting mosquitoes with a bacteria, called Wolbachia pipientis, can dramatically cut down the rates of infections and hospitalizations caused by the "breakbone fever" virus.

www.freethink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dengue Virus#Dengue Fever#Mosquito Control#University Of Liverpool#Aedes#Rna#Wmp#University Of Melbourne#Freethink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Boston University
News Break
BBC
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceFreethink

A Virus “Chimera” Reveals New Dengue Targets

Australian researchers have developed a way to study the structure of a flavivirus, without the need for high-security biocontainment, Monash University announced. Their technique uses a flavivirus that is harmless to vertebrates — including humans — modified to express an outer shell that looks identical to dangerous mosquito-borne viruses, like dengue.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists discover how dengue vaccine fails to protect against disease

Developing a viable vaccine against dengue virus has proved difficult because the pathogen is actually four different virus types, or serotypes. Unless a vaccine protects against all four, a vaccine can wind up doing more harm than good. To help vaccine developers overcome this hurdle, the UNC School of Medicine...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

'Supertasters' may have some innate protection against COVID-19

One of the biggest mysteries of the novel coronavirus is why it affects some people more severely than others. Now, a group of scientists has found that people who experience a greater-than-average intensity of bitter taste — known as "supertasters" — were less likely to become infected with, or become severely ill from, COVID-19.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Characteristics of patients coinfected with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 and dengue virus, lambayeque, Peru, May-August 2020: A retrospective analysis

Travel Med Infect Dis. 2021 Jun 26:102132. doi: 10.1016/j.tmaid.2021.102132. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Before the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) arrival and its pandemic, dengue was already a significant cause of epidemics in South East Asia and Latin America. In 2020 with their cocirculation, coinfections began to be observed and reported in different countries. As expected, this syndemic is evident in different areas and deserves proper characterisation and studies in Peru.
ScienceEurekAlert

Antibodies help identify women protected from placental malaria

Six antibody characteristics could help scientists identify which pregnant women are at risk of placental malaria infections, finds a study published today in eLife. Malaria infections can be devastating for pregnant mothers, particularly during their first pregnancies. If malaria parasites invade the placenta, they can starve babies of nutrition, potentially causing low birth weight, preterm deliveries, stillbirths, and pregnancy loss. But not all women are susceptible to placental malaria infections, and the new study may help clinicians to identify those at risk and researchers to develop new therapies to protect pregnant women from malaria and related complications.
ScienceEurekAlert

COVID-19-mRNA vaccine induces good immune response against coronavirus variants

A new Finnish study shows that 180 health care workers who had received two doses of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine have very good antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The immune response was as strong against the alpha variant (formerly the UK variant) but was somewhat decreased against the beta variant (formerly the South Africa variant).
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Dengue Vaccine Breakthrough Sheds Light on How Antibody Protection is Achieved

Mosquito-borne viruses have proven to be particularly insidious, with dengue easily ranking as one of the worst offenders. Moreover, developing a viable vaccine against dengue virus has been especially challenging because the pathogen is actually four different serotypes. Without protection against all four, a vaccine can wind up doing more harm than good. To help vaccine developers overcome this hurdle, researchers at the UNC School of Medicine investigated samples from children enrolled in a dengue vaccine trial to identify the specific kinds of antibody responses that correlate with protection against dengue virus disease. Findings from the new study were published recently in the Journal of Clinical Investigation through an article entitled “Dengue vaccine breakthrough infections reveal properties of neutralizing antibodies linked to protection.”
ScienceNature.com

Evaluation of the extended efficacy of the Dengvaxia vaccine against symptomatic and subclinical dengue infection

More than half of the world’s population lives in areas at risk for dengue virus infection. A vaccine will be pivotal to controlling spread, however, the only licensed vaccine, Dengvaxia, has been shown to increase the risk of severe disease in a subset of individuals. Vaccine efforts are hampered by a poor understanding of antibody responses, including those generated by vaccines, and whether antibody titers can be used as a marker of protection from infection or disease. Here we present the results of an ancillary study to a phase III vaccine study (n = 611). All participants received three doses of either Dengvaxia or placebo and were followed for 6 years. We performed neutralization tests on annual samples and during confirmed dengue episodes (n = 16,508 total measurements). We use mathematical models to reconstruct long-term antibody responses to vaccination and natural infection, and to identify subclinical infections. There were 87 symptomatic infections reported, and we estimated that there were a further 351 subclinical infections. Cumulative vaccine efficacy was positive for both subclinical and symptomatic infection, although the protective effect of the vaccine was concentrated in the first 3 years following vaccination. Among individuals with the same antibody titer, we found no difference between the risk of subsequent infection or disease between placebo and vaccine recipients, suggesting that antibody titers are a good predictor of both protection and disease risk.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
WorldSaipan Tribune

One new dengue case in Guam

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services has received a laboratory confirmed cases of dengue fever on June 21, 2021. The last two local sporadic cases of dengue fever occurred more than 15 months ago and were more than a month apart in January and February 2020. There was a total of 22 cases in all of 2019 (13 locally acquired and nine imported cases), including cases from the September 2019 outbreak.