The Very Best Leaf Blower in Every Category for 2021

Here’s a personal question: how often do you clean your bathroom? If you’re anything like me, the answer is: as infrequently as humanly possible.I’m lucky in that my partner is a cleaner, tidier, and let’s be honest all-round better homemaker than I am, meaning that they take on more than their fair share of the chores. But when my turn to polish the taps and scrub the shower tray does eventually roll around, I’ll procrastinate to the point of ridiculousness, and then do a pretty half-hearted job anyway. Hinch army? I wouldn’t even make it past bootcamp.My problems with cleaning...