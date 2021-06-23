The Very Best Leaf Blower in Every Category for 2021
Whether you're trying to clear out the leaves from your back yard's big maple trees each fall, dealing with grass clippings on your driveway, or clearing the pine needles out of your gutters, a leaf blower can be a powerful tool. And with advances in electric motors, they don't have to be noisy, or gas-guzzling. Though the gas-powered blowers still offer advantages for folks with larger lawns or wooded areas. Here, then: The best leaf blowers in every category, from battery-powered, to plug-in, to gas-powered, and even backpack-style.www.countryliving.com