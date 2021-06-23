How Bad Is Soda For Dogs? What Should I Do If My Dog Accidentally Drinks Soda?

How bad is soda for dogs? You might have had this thought if your dog tried to sneak a sip while you were opening a bottle or can of your go-to brand of soda. If humans can drink soda, can dogs safely have some too?

The short answer is no, dogs can’t safely drink soda . Beyond offering little in the way of nutritional benefits, most sodas contain ingredients that can be harmful to your dog, including caffeine, extra sugar, and artificial sweeteners.

Here’s what you need to know about soda and dogs .

Why Is Soda Bad For Dogs?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that little nutritional benefit comes from serving soda to your dog. Water is by far the best and healthiest way to keep your dog hydrated.

When it comes to the specifics of why soda is bad for dogs , caffeine is one of the main culprits. Many commercial brands of soda contain the stimulant caffeine, which is definitely an ingredient you want to keep away from your dog.

Secondly, many sodas are very high in sugar, which could lead to medical complications for your dog, like an increased chance of developing canine obesity or diabetes .

Even “sugar-free” sodas are usually packed with artificial sweeteners, some of which could be harmful to your dog. In some cases, you might also find the artificial sweetener xylitol used in soda, which is highly toxic for dogs.

Additionally, dogs can have a hard time digesting carbonated sodas, which can result in dogs suffering from gas in many cases.

What Should I Do If My Dog Drinks Soda?

First of all, the good news is that if you notice that your dog has sneaked in a sip or two of soda, such a small amount likely won’t result in any immediate harm to your pooch.

In many cases, the strong smell and carbonated nature of soda also mean that a lot of dogs simply won’t show much interest in drinking it.

If you suspect that your dog has managed to consume a more significant amount of soda, then it’s important to closely monitor them for signs of symptoms. Some of the most likely symptoms of a dog drinking too much soda including:

Becoming hyperactive or restless

Diarrhea

Drooling

Increased heart rate

Vomiting

If your dog starts displaying any of the above symptoms after drinking soda, contact your veterinarian straight away and follow their advice.

In more serious cases, dogs could enter a coma or suffer a seizure. In those instances, call an emergency veterinarian immediately.

Has your dog ever shown an interest in getting a sip of your soda? How do you make sure to keep dangerous drinks out of your dog’s reach? Let us know in the comments below!

