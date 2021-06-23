Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How Bad Is Soda For Dogs? What Should I Do If My Dog Accidentally Drinks Soda?

By Phillip Mlynar
Posted by 
DogTime
DogTime
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lt0u1_0adRGEdl00

(Picture Credit: Fernando Trabanco Fotografía/Getty Images)

How bad is soda for dogs? You might have had this thought if your dog tried to sneak a sip while you were opening a bottle or can of your go-to brand of soda. If humans can drink soda, can dogs safely have some too?

The short answer is no, dogs can’t safely drink soda . Beyond offering little in the way of nutritional benefits, most sodas contain ingredients that can be harmful to your dog, including caffeine, extra sugar, and artificial sweeteners.

Here’s what you need to know about soda and dogs .

Why Is Soda Bad For Dogs?

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that little nutritional benefit comes from serving soda to your dog. Water is by far the best and healthiest way to keep your dog hydrated.

When it comes to the specifics of why soda is bad for dogs , caffeine is one of the main culprits. Many commercial brands of soda contain the stimulant caffeine, which is definitely an ingredient you want to keep away from your dog.

Secondly, many sodas are very high in sugar, which could lead to medical complications for your dog, like an increased chance of developing canine obesity or diabetes .

Even “sugar-free” sodas are usually packed with artificial sweeteners, some of which could be harmful to your dog. In some cases, you might also find the artificial sweetener xylitol used in soda, which is highly toxic for dogs.

Additionally, dogs can have a hard time digesting carbonated sodas, which can result in dogs suffering from gas in many cases.

What Should I Do If My Dog Drinks Soda?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01S7SI_0adRGEdl00

(Picture Credit: Eva-Katalin/Getty Images)

First of all, the good news is that if you notice that your dog has sneaked in a sip or two of soda, such a small amount likely won’t result in any immediate harm to your pooch.

In many cases, the strong smell and carbonated nature of soda also mean that a lot of dogs simply won’t show much interest in drinking it.

If you suspect that your dog has managed to consume a more significant amount of soda, then it’s important to closely monitor them for signs of symptoms. Some of the most likely symptoms of a dog drinking too much soda including:

  • Becoming hyperactive or restless
  • Diarrhea
  • Drooling
  • Increased heart rate
  • Vomiting

If your dog starts displaying any of the above symptoms after drinking soda, contact your veterinarian straight away and follow their advice.

In more serious cases, dogs could enter a coma or suffer a seizure. In those instances, call an emergency veterinarian immediately.

Has your dog ever shown an interest in getting a sip of your soda? How do you make sure to keep dangerous drinks out of your dog’s reach? Let us know in the comments below!

The post How Bad Is Soda For Dogs? What Should I Do If My Dog Accidentally Drinks Soda? appeared first on DogTime .

Community Policy
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
189
Followers
53
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sodas#Your Dog#Eva Katalin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsnny360.com

Keep dangerous foods away from your dog

We all love our dogs, and we want to be able to give them an occasional treat. You may think that feeding your dog the foods you enjoy most is OK, but you might actually be hurting him more than you are rewarding him. Although some human food can be...
AnimalsPosted by
99.9 KEKB

30 Common Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

As man's best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It's natural, then, given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions, to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
AnimalsPosted by
DogTime

Are Dogs Omnivores? What Does That Mean, & What Should They Eat?

You might have been under the impression that dogs are natural carnivores and need to eat a lot of meat in their diet. But dogs are actually omnivores, and a balanced omnivore diet involves a mix of meat and plant foods. The post Are Dogs Omnivores? What Does That Mean, & What Should They Eat? appeared first on DogTime.
PetsPosted by
100.5 The River

Do Your Dogs Paws Really Smell Like Fritos?

When I was a kid, I would swear that my dogs paws smelled like popcorn, seriously. Now I realize I may have been mistaken. They could have smelled like Fritos!. Go ahead, try smelling your dogs paws. What do you think? Corn Chips, Fritos? Probably so, and you're asking yourself why, what is wrong with my dog!
Animalsakc.org

What to Do if Your Dog Is Stung by a Bee or Wasp

Bee and wasp stings can be painful and frightening for a dog. A single bee sting will produce pain, swelling, redness, inflammation. If your dog is stung, follow these steps:. Carefully remove the stinger with tweezers. Apply a paste of baking soda and water to the site of the sting. Apply...
PetsPosted by
Parade

Do Dogs Get Bored? How to Keep Dogs Busy, According to Dog Experts

The hardest part of returning to life after the pandemic is separation anxiety—and no, I’m not talking about when you send your kids back to school—a moment I did a happy dance for. I’m referring to leaving your best friend, your pets at home, who have most likely thoroughly enjoyed every second quarantining with most of us since March 2020. With many people returning to their offices now, or by Labor Day, pet parents like myself are getting nervous about leaving their furry friends alone to fend for themselves at home after a year of endless cuddles and emotional support. Will my dogs be bored without me? Will they be sad? Will my pup suffer from separation anxiety when I return to work? We consulted with experts for advice.
Petsakc.org

Can Dogs Eat Hot Dogs?

Your dog would probably love to chow down on a hot dog. But is that a good idea? Hot dogs could be considered a kind of mystery meat, full of ingredients that you might be surprised by, or might not recognize. Many of these ingredients can be toxic to dogs.
Petsforsythwoman.com

Conversation with Your BFF: ‘My Date Hates My Dog…What Should I Do?’

As the dog mom of four rescue pups, dating someone who doesn’t love my fur babies is not ever going to happen. In fact, two of my pups found their way to me after their owner of three years started dating a woman who didn’t like dogs or any animals, in general. The girlfriend posted the pups on Craigslist to quickly get rid of them. I contacted the owner, and after hearing the story of why he was rehoming them, my reply was, “If I were you, I’d keep the dogs and rehome the girlfriend. Her not liking animals is just one of the red flags to come. Trust me.” Needless to say, since they are with me, he kept the girlfriend. What if you fall head over heels in love with someone who doesn’t like your pets… what do you do? I am so glad you asked.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: What foods should I not give my dog?

Q: Could you tell me what kinds of fruits and vegetables are dangerous for dogs to eat?. Answer: Now that summer is here and cook-out season is in full swing, here are some foods to avoid giving your dog:. Onions, garlic and chives can cause gastrointestinal irritation, according to the...
Animalsakc.org

What to Do if Your Dog Eats Ladybugs

A few years ago, a photo showing what appears to be dozens of ladybugs embedded onto the roof of a dog’s mouth was shared around social media, warning pet owners. But should dog owners be worried about letting their dogs eat ladybugs? According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there’s no real reason for concern.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Why Is My Dog Whining? 5 Reasons You Should Consider

Why do dogs whine? How can I understand what my dog wants?. Dog owners may ask themselves "Why is my dog whining?" especially if they don't see anything wrong. The language barrier between you and your dog can lead to some pretty serious cases of miscommunication. Like when you tell your dog, "be a good boy!" but he thinks you mean, "go chew on my shoe." But your dog isn't the only one misreading signals.
Animalspurewow.com

What Fruits Can Dogs Eat? Here’s What’s OK and What to Avoid at All Costs

Similar to vegetables and nuts, dogs can eat fruits as a way to add healthy nutrients to their protein-rich diets. But dogs definitely shouldn’t consume any fruits—or fruit parts—that are toxic or known to cause diarrhea, vomiting or kidney failure. Don’t worry about doing the guesswork; a complete list of fruits that are safe for dogs is below!
PetsPosted by
DogTime

Do Dogs Sweat? How Do They Stay Cool?

The quick answer is yes, dogs do sweat. Although, they don't sweat exactly the same way we humans do. Learning how dogs sweat and where they sweat from helps us understand how they cool off. It's our job as pet parents to make sure our dogs stay comfortable and safe. The post Do Dogs Sweat? How Do They Stay Cool? appeared first on DogTime.
Petsromper.com

What Can I Give My Dog For Fireworks Anxiety?

The thrill of fireworks on the 4th of July is a classic American pastime, but for dogs it might be more of a nightmare. Loud noises, violent flashes of light, and a whole lot of hootin’ and hollerin’ may sound like a good time to your family, but could set off all kinds of anxiety in your pup. So what’s a pet owner to do? Plenty. Dr. Marcus Dela Cruz, DVM, a veterinarian at Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic, says there are lots of things you can give to your dog to manage its anxiety on the 4th of July.
Petskentlive.news

Is it ever safe to let your dog eat bones?

Feeding bones to dogs is a concern for a lot of owners, with questions around whether to feed them cooked or raw bones, what health risks it may pose, and what nutritional benefits there are. To help shed light on the topic, a raw dog food company has created a...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Soda Flavor You Should Never Drink, Says an RD

Soda in any flavor is never the best choice. It's a drink that is lacking in nutrition, to say the least. Plus, it can cause digestive discomforts like gas and bloat from the carbonation and any artificial sweeteners that may be present. It's been proven that there are plenty of long-term health effects of frequent soda consumption, too.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

What Happens To Your Liver When You Drink Soda

It's no secret that when it comes to drinks, soda is not the healthiest choice. From an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, tooth decay, and obesity, there are plenty of ways soda negatively affects your health. But it can also impact the health of your liver. To back up, you...