Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Also on campus today

247Sports
 7 days ago

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 15 hrs, V I P, User Since 5 months ago, User Post Count: 62. 15 hrsVIP. 5 months.

247sports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Colleges247Sports

On campus right now

We have confirmed that Shaedon Sharpe is currently on campus. Working to see if it is official or unofficial. https://247sports.com/player/shaedon-sharpe-46097657/. Posted on 6 hrs, V I P, User Since 6 months ago, User Post Count: 184. 6 hrsVIP. 6 months. 184. Isn’t he a Kentucky lock?. "Will ultimately be difficult...
Austin, TXCultural Compass

Resuming On-Campus Operations in COLA

The mission of The University of Texas at Austin is to achieve excellence in the interrelated areas of undergraduate education, graduate education, research, and public service. These guidelines are intended to enhance the College’s participation and contributions to the University’s mission by managing our workforce in the most effective and efficient manner to increase the impact of our teaching, research, and service.
Collegesunc.edu

Return to Campus

The COVID-19 pandemic required an immediate and unprecedented pivot to remote work  for many employees and a very different environment for employees who continued to work on campus. Our community responded with resilience, finding ways to continue to educate our students, conduct world-class research and maintain the operations of the University despite the limitations of the  pandemic. This pivot to remote work for a large portion of our workforce was a  necessary, yet temporary, solution to a challenging and complex problem. Now as the world and our community emerge  from  the pandemic, we plan to return  our workforce to campus on July 19, 2021, to give our students the best experience Carolina has to offer — the vibrancy and energy of our campus community.
Stephenville, TXdublincitizen.com

Campus upgrades ongoing for fall

Tarleton State University is on the grow, setting enrollment records for the fourth consecutive term, adding academic programs to meet regional market demand, and creating the best spaces for students to learn, discover and live. Summer construction and beautification plans for the Stephenville campus call for remodeling the student center,...
Berkeley, CAaimc.edu

Campus COVID-19 Updates

Per CDHP guidance, as a healthcare facility, we will continue to require temperature checks and masking of vaccinated & unvaccinated patients and practitioners visiting our in-person clinic and inside our building generally. We don’t anticipate making any major changes to this policy before the start of the fall semester (see “Fall 2021 Policy” below).
Tacoma, WApugetsound.edu

Campus Communications 2020–21

The White House and the U.S. Department of Education have invited University of Puget Sound and colleges and universities across the country to join forces to bring the pandemic to an end. I am pleased to announce that we have joined the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, which calls us to...
Norfolk, VAevms.edu

Updated protocol for campus visitors

Sent on behalf of the Continuity of Operations Taskforce. Each EVMS department is responsible for ensuring that any individual invited to campus by the department has a legitimate business purpose to be in EVMS facilities, is aware of required EVMS safety protocols and is not exhibiting signs of illness. Visitors...
Wellesley, MAwellesley.edu

Revised Campus Protocols for Summer

From: Piper Orton, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Carolyn Slaboden, Chief Human Resources Officer. In light of the declining COVID-19 infection rates, increasing vaccination rates, and the state’s new guidance, we are writing to share some updated health and safety protocols for summer. While the College is relaxing some guidelines, we continue to take a cautious approach, as we have throughout the pandemic, recognizing that a significant number of community members remain unvaccinated. (After you are fully vaccinated, please take a moment to record that information in the Spring Toolbox.)
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycollege.edu

Campus Buildings and Facilities

All campus buildings remain locked and closed except for those listed below where limited classes are being held. Do not come to campus unless you are specifically approved to do so. Limited Campus Buildings in Use. Rockville Campus:. Gudelsky Institute for Technical Education (GU) Science West (SW) Takoma Park/Silver Spring...
Collegeslssu.edu

Campus News / Events

Lake Superior State University Names Veteran Economist Dr. Nafez Alyan Its New Vice President for Finance and Operations. Lake Superior State University has selected veteran economist…. Archives:. Executive Director of Marketing and Communications and Web Accessibility Coordinator. 906-635-2310. R. W. Considine Hall. Director of Library/Academic Services and Web Accessibility Coordinator.
Educationasreb.com

Classroom and campus reopening information

As many of you know, we closed our campus locations last year due to COVID-19. While we continued to bring you our Self-Paced Online course format and introduced Instructor-led Livestream offerings, we recognize that many of you prefer the experience of sitting in a classroom and interacting with other students and your instructors. We’re dedicated to delivering options when it comes to learning methods so you can choose the experience that best meets your needs and learning style. With summer quickly approaching, we are thrilled to announce that we will be reopening our on-site locations in a phased approach – beginning with our real estate sales pre-licensing daytime program at our Scottsdale and Tucson (Hogan) campus locations, both with limited capacity seating. Please see below for additional information.
Cell Phonestransy.edu

Campus Visit Options

Visiting Transylvania is the best way to see for yourself how amazing our campus really is. We have a variety of in-person and virtual visit options, and you can call us at (859) 233-8242 if you have any questions. Don’t wait—plan your visit today!. Campus Tours. We are open for...
Easton, PAlafayette.edu

On-Campus Solar Installation Begins

Over its lifetime, the solar array will offset 9,625 metric tons of carbon dioxide, or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road Twitter. Installation of solar panels began June 1 on the sun-soaked roof of Kirby Sports Center. The approximately 470-kilowatt (kW) solar array will power operations at Kirby. The solar installation is expected to generate around 540 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean, renewable energy annually. Over its lifetime, the solar array will offset 9,625 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2), or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.
Portland, ORreed.edu

Campus Announcements

CLBR can help with fellowship applications this summer. Students, the Center for Life Beyond Reed (CLBR) is open throughout the summer, and if you're planning to apply for a fellowship this coming school year, they'd sure like to meet with you now! Many fellowship internal deadlines occur during the first few weeks of fall semester. How to get started:
Technologymonroecc.edu

WiFi Upgrades at Downtown Campus

Technology Services has upgraded our WiFi coverage to extend to the Downtown MCC parking area on Morrie Silver Way. Students, Staff, and members of Eduroam from visiting colleges can now use our wireless network while in the parking area across the street from the main entrance to campus. Parking areas at the Brighton Campus will be upgraded this summer to extend our wireless coverage.
Chicago, ILneiu.edu

Noteworthy at Northeastern: Return to campus

Northeastern Illinois University is preparing to welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus for in-person instruction for Fall 2021! Learn about the return to campus plan, Northeastern’s participation in the Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade, and how you can win tickets to Lollapalooza or GrubHub gift cards for getting your COVID-19 vaccination! Plus, Student Counseling Services has self-care tips for caregivers. Read about all this and more in this week’s edition of Noteworthy at Northeastern!
EconomyProgressive Rail Roading

Webinar: Lessons from campus on recruiting, retaining today’s railroaders

When searching for their first job out of college, today’s graduates are looking for more than a lucrative salary with great benefits. They also want to work for companies with a corporate culture that aligns with their values. That’s one message representatives of Michigan State University's (MSU) Supply Chain Management and Railway Management programs delivered to attendees of the Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association’s (REMSA) June 24 webinar “Rail Career 101: A Dual Perspective.”
Collegesaffordablecollegesonline.org

Fall 2021 Campus Reopenings

In early 2020, the coronavirus pandemic brought on-campus college life to a standstill. Dorms, campus quads, and sports arenas fell silent. Classes moved from lecture halls to digital screens. As the pandemic continued, students wondered what the rest of their college experience would look like. The pandemic even deprived some students of a milestone moment — the opportunity to walk across the stage at their college graduation.
Washington, PAwashjeff.edu

Campus Updates

W&J works continually to improve residence halls, resources, and other amenities for our students and the campus community. The summer of 2019 is an especially busy time at the College! We are grateful that the majority of these projects were funded by alumni and other generous donors, and were completed at no cost to our students.