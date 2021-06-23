Also on campus today

As many of you know, we closed our campus locations last year due to COVID-19. While we continued to bring you our Self-Paced Online course format and introduced Instructor-led Livestream offerings, we recognize that many of you prefer the experience of sitting in a classroom and interacting with other students and your instructors. We’re dedicated to delivering options when it comes to learning methods so you can choose the experience that best meets your needs and learning style. With summer quickly approaching, we are thrilled to announce that we will be reopening our on-site locations in a phased approach – beginning with our real estate sales pre-licensing daytime program at our Scottsdale and Tucson (Hogan) campus locations, both with limited capacity seating. Please see below for additional information.