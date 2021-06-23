Also on campus today

From: Piper Orton, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Carolyn Slaboden, Chief Human Resources Officer. In light of the declining COVID-19 infection rates, increasing vaccination rates, and the state’s new guidance, we are writing to share some updated health and safety protocols for summer. While the College is relaxing some guidelines, we continue to take a cautious approach, as we have throughout the pandemic, recognizing that a significant number of community members remain unvaccinated. (After you are fully vaccinated, please take a moment to record that information in the Spring Toolbox.)