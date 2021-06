UNDATED (AP) — Jacob deGrom is still listed as a probable starter in a doubleheader against Atlanta and no doubt Mets management, players and fans will be closely watching every pitch the New York ace throws after recent health scares. The two-time NL Cy Young Award exited his last start after three perfect innings because of a sore right shoulder, which he might have aggravated taking a swing. In his previous outing, he was pulled after six innings with flexor tendinitis in his pitching arm. Medical tests haven’t revealed anything significant and deGrom says he feels fine to face the Braves at Citi Field.