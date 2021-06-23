Closing statements begin Thursday in Bringe trial

Closing statements are set to begin Thursday in the murder trial of Mark Bringe. Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder in the 1988 death of his wife Lori, and his trial began this week. The cause of death was a gunshot to the head, and her body was found in a wooded area with guns nearby close to her home in rural Poynette. The case went cold in the 1990s before investigators re-opened it in the 2010s, culminating in the charge against Bringe.