MPs join industry in criticising delay in publishing findings of UK government’s Events Research Programme

Business owners desperately need clarity that Boris Johnson did not provide in his coronavirus lockdown announcement on Monday evening, industry groups have said.Bosses lack information about how self-isolation and testing will work in future, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said.The group warned an uneven approach to safety could undermine public trust in re-opening.Mr Johnson announced on Monday that the government planned to scrap England’s social distancing rules on 19 July even though infections are surging, driven by the Delta variant, and much of the population has not been fully vaccinated.The prime minister admitted he may have to reimpose...