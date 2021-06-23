Review: ‘Werewolves Within’ is the best video game movie ever
Werewolves Within is a comedy horror film adapted from a video game based on the party game Werewolf (which is another version of Mafia). Based on that description, Werewolves Within might sound like an M. C. Escher labyrinth of Hollywood unoriginality, the result of a studio bending over backward to license the last property standing. But it’s a quainter affair: low-budget, high-concept, and handled by the small, venerable IFC Films, Werewolves Within is the rare video game movie to aim for quality over marketability. Or maybe the first video game movie to aim for quality whatsoever. It’s not a high-caliber genre.azbigmedia.com