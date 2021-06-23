Cancel
San Diego, CA

2021 Holiday Bowl to be played at Petco Park

 7 days ago
The San Diego Holiday Bowl has partnered with the Padres to play this year's Holiday Bowl at Petco Park, in a matchup of teams from the ACC and Pac-12. Padres CEO Erik Greupner told the San Diego Union-Tribune "We’re really excited to partner with the Holiday Bowl to keep the bowl game in San Diego and take it to the next level from an experiential perspective. One of our goals as an organization is for Petco Park to be the singular iconic venue in San Diego. Now that the stadium in Mission Valley has been razed and is being rebuilt in a much smaller size for SDSU, we feel the obligation to maintain and improve the ballpark so that it can be what everybody voted for in 1998 with Prop C, which was more than a ballpark.”

