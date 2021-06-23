Cancel
MLB

Indians Starter Aaron Civale Sidelined 4-5 Weeks with Finger Sprain

By Matt Loede
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRYDW_0adRFyq200

The injuries for the Indians continue to pile up, with the starting rotation taking what it appears is the brunt of the problems.

The latest who will be sidelined for at least a month is Aaron Civale, who has a sprained right finger that will put him down 4-5 weeks.

The young starter was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday morning following an MRI that showed the finger sprain.

Civale won’t pick up a baseball for one to two weeks and from there the team will see his progress from the injury.

Losing Civale is yet another blow to this team which has scrapped its way to still being nine games over .500.

The pitcher has a mark of 10-2, tied for the MLB lead in wins with Kyle Hendricks who beat the Tribe Tuesday evening in Chicago.

Triston McKenzie will likley be the call-up for Civale. He right now is on pace to be able to start Monday's game against the Tigers at Progressive Field.

Kyle Schwarber is single handily keeping the Nationals afloat. During this past off-season, the Nationals were in serious need of offensive upgrades. So when it was announced Washington had signed slugger Kyle Schwarber it was disappointing, to say the least. At the time, D.J. Lemahieu, J.T. Realmuto, and Marcell Ozuna were all still unsigned, while third baseman Kris Bryant and Nolan Arenado were available via the trade market. Instead, Washington opted to follow the cheaper route, settling on a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2022.