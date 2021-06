As confirmed during E3 2021, Atlus' Shin Megami Tensei V is launching for Switch on 12th November, and pre-orders for the physical versions of the game are now open. Atlus has put out a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Switch exclusive, which you can watch above, and you can check out the included goodies that come with the Premium edition below. This includes that standard launch edition and also the 'Fall of Man Premium Edition' which comes with various extras over and above the game itself.