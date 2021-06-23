#LetTheMusicMove campaigns for resolution to UK touring musicians’ “no deal Brexit”
On the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum, today more than 200 artists – including Radiohead, The Chemical Brothers, Wolf Alice and Annie Lennox – are backing a new campaign called #LetTheMusicMove. They are calling on the UK government to finally act to reduce the new expenditure, restrictions and bureaucracy facing British artists wishing to touring Europe as a result of the UK leaving the EU, saying that musicians have effectively been forced into a “no deal Brexit”.completemusicupdate.com