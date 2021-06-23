LetTheMusicMove campaigns for resolution to UK touring musicians’ “no deal Brexit”

A new survey carried out by UK Music has suggested the public think the Government is not doing enough to help musicians overcome post-Brexit barriers to overseas touring. UK Music carried out the poll following a range of complaints across the music and events sector about extra costs and paperwork that are expected to arise as clubs and gig venues begin to reopen across Europe following closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the lack of a deal on freedom of movement for touring artists and crew, between EU and UK Government negotiators when the UK completed its withdrawal from the European Union at the end of 2020.