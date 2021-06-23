Cancel
#LetTheMusicMove campaigns for resolution to UK touring musicians’ “no deal Brexit”

By Andy Malt
completemusicupdate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum, today more than 200 artists – including Radiohead, The Chemical Brothers, Wolf Alice and Annie Lennox – are backing a new campaign called #LetTheMusicMove. They are calling on the UK government to finally act to reduce the new expenditure, restrictions and bureaucracy facing British artists wishing to touring Europe as a result of the UK leaving the EU, saying that musicians have effectively been forced into a “no deal Brexit”.

