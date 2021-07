Elvis Costello came to Olivia Rodrigo’s defense online, saying that he was okay with her song ‘Brutal’ sounding like his track ‘Pump It Up’. While Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour is making waves globally — and making her the biggest artists on the planet right now — there is another side of the Twitter-sphere that is buzzing with talk about the sincerity of her music. Well, Elvis Costello is here to put those concerns to rest.