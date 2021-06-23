Cancel
Photography

Google Buys Photographer’s Perfectly Timed Photo of Seagull Eating a Fry

By Sara Barnes
mymodernmet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the most memorable photos are the result of being in the right place at the right time. In 2011, Hannah Huxford experienced this; she was visiting a seaside English town of Bridlington and her husband had bought a bag of fries. While eating them, they noticed a seagull nearby. “I started taking photographs [with an iPhone 3] of the seagull as my husband threw the chips (fries) at him,” Huxford tells My Modern Met. Among all the images, there was a special picture depicting the moment just before the bird shut its mouth on a delicious salty fry.

Google's new storage policy came into effect on June 1 and dropped the free unlimited backup plan for Google Photos. However, some users — including a couple of us at AP — have managed to upload several GBs of media without it occupying even an iota of our account storage. What's happening, you ask? We reached out to Google for an explanation and discovered that some Photos users are just luckier than others.