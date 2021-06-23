Google Buys Photographer’s Perfectly Timed Photo of Seagull Eating a Fry
Some of the most memorable photos are the result of being in the right place at the right time. In 2011, Hannah Huxford experienced this; she was visiting a seaside English town of Bridlington and her husband had bought a bag of fries. While eating them, they noticed a seagull nearby. “I started taking photographs [with an iPhone 3] of the seagull as my husband threw the chips (fries) at him,” Huxford tells My Modern Met. Among all the images, there was a special picture depicting the moment just before the bird shut its mouth on a delicious salty fry.mymodernmet.com