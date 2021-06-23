Cancel
Zahra Zamani, Ph.D., EDAC

Cover picture for the articleBSA is pleased to welcome Zahra, senior design researcher, to our team. Dr. Zahra Zamani employs qualitative and quantitative research-based methods accompanied by diverse analytical tools to understand and evaluate behaviors and perceptions within the built environment.

ATEC Appoints Marie Meynadier, Ph.D., To Board Of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Marie Meynadier, Ph.D., founder of EOS imaging, has been appointed as an independent director to the ATEC Board. With over 25...
A Ph.D. And A Pandemic: Lessons Learned On Boldly Pursuing Your Interests Despite Uncertainty

Rina Koshkina is a results-oriented leader and certified executive coach who uses practical tools to help others perform at their best. In December 2019, I was accepted into a psychology Ph.D. program. I knew, of course, that this pursuit would be challenging. But I did not realize that the first days of my online classes would coincide with the start of a full-blown “once in a century” pandemic.
Susan M. Bowley, Ph.D. Mechanical and Biomedical Engineer, and other CPSC staff will participate in a virtual call with ASTM F08.30 Fitness Products Task Group

Susan M. Bowley, Ph.D. Mechanical and Biomedical Engineer, and other CPSC staff will participate in a virtual call with ASTM F08.30 Fitness Products Task Group. Susan M. Bowley, Ph.D. Mechanical and Biomedical Engineer, Directorate for Engineering Sciences, and other CPSC staff will be participating in a virtual call with ASTM F08.30 Fitness Products Task Group on Thursday July 22, 2021 from 2pm - 4pm ET. This is an ongoing discussion toward addressing updates needed to current standards related to treadmill hazards and toward coordinating efforts between UL and ASTM, specifically to address the recent Peloton treadmill recall conducted by CPSC. For more information on this meeting, please contact Dr. Susan M. Bowley (sbowley@cpsc.gov). Transmitted to the Office of the Secretary 6/28/2021. Posted in the Public Calendar 6/28/2021.
Turnstone Biologics Appoints Stewart Abbot, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of cancer immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Stewart Abbot, Ph.D., as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Abbot brings more than 20 years of research and development experience in cell-based products to Turnstone, where he will serve as a key member of the executive team leading the Company’s R&D organization, setting strategy priorities and delivering on the operational goals for the business.
People on the Move

Vice President of Operations at McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. EDUCATION: California State University, Fresno / Bachelor of Science, Construction Management. McCarthy Building Companies has elevated Kevin McKay to Vice President of Operations for the Northern Pacific Region's San Jose office. Kevin’s record of excellence with operations has successfully resulted in integrated project approach encompassing preconstruction, design management, and onsite field management. He will be responsible for operations and execution of projects through their life cycle. Kevin is a member of CSU Fresno’s Dept. of Construction Management Industry Advisory Board.
Pearson Equations for Discrete Orthogonal Polynomials: I. Generalized Hypergeometric Functions and Toda Equations

The Cholesky factorization of the moment matrix is applied to discrete orthogonal polynomials on the homogeneous lattice. In particular, semiclassical discrete orthogonal polynomials, which are built in terms of a discrete Pearson equation, are studied. The Laguerre-Freud structure semi-infinite matrix that models the shifts by $\pm 1$ in the independent variable of the set of orthogonal polynomials is introduced. In the semiclassical case it is proven that this Laguerre-Freud matrix is banded. From the well known fact that moments of the semiclassical weights are logarithmic derivatives of generalized hypergeometric functions, it is shown how the contiguous relations for these hypergeometric functions translate as symmetries for the corresponding moment matrix. It is found that the 3D Nijhoff-Capel discrete Toda lattice describes the corresponding contiguous shifts for the squared norms of the orthogonal polynomials. The continuous Toda for these semiclassical discrete orthogonal polynomials is discussed and the compatibility equations are derived. It also shown that the Kadomtesev-Petvishvilii equation is connected to an adequate deformed semiclassical discrete weight, but in this case the deformation do not satisfy a Pearson equation.
Video: Introducing the all NEW NIRQuest+

NIRQuest+ is the next generation of NIR spectrometers from Ocean Insight. The NIRQuest+ family has an improved optical bench design for higher-sensitivity performance and is available in a configuration well suited for your NIR application. NIRQuest+ is available in three versions covering different wavelengths from 900-2500 nm. These spectrometers are...
Latent structure blockmodels for Bayesian spectral graph clustering

Spectral embedding of network adjacency matrices often produces node representations living approximately around low-dimensional submanifold structures. In particular, hidden substructure is expected to arise when the graph is generated from a latent position model. Furthermore, the presence of communities within the network might generate community-specific submanifold structures in the embedding, but this is not explicitly accounted for in most statistical models for networks. In this article, a class of models called latent structure block models (LSBM) is proposed to address such scenarios, allowing for graph clustering when community-specific one dimensional manifold structure is present. LSBMs focus on a specific class of latent space model, the random dot product graph (RDPG), and assign a latent submanifold to the latent positions of each community. A Bayesian model for the embeddings arising from LSBMs is discussed, and shown to have a good performance on simulated and real world network data. The model is able to correctly recover the underlying communities living in a one-dimensional manifold, even when the parametric form of the underlying curves is unknown, achieving remarkable results on a variety of real data.
Mentoring Through Challenging Times: So, how do you mentor?

The importance of finding a mentor is well-known but what does it take to be a mentor? What’s the time commitment and the responsibility? The rewards almost always outweigh the risks. Violette de Ayala, founder of FemCity, Miami Florida. Mentorship is always a rewarding endeavor as the results exponentially bring...
Belowground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants -- plants that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation on earth -- are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the belowground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants utilize sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbour complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of belowground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-belowground connections.
Post-completion reviews of acquisitions improve success of future opportunities

A best practice at many companies is to present the board with post-completion reviews of acquisitions. These usually take place between one to two years after completion of the project, so any lessons learned can be applied to future acquisitions to increase the probability of achieving expectations. My company followed...
Wigner function with correlation damping

L. Barletti (1), P. Bordone (2), L. Demeio (3), E. Giovannini (1) ((1) Università degli Studi di Firenze, (2) Università di Modena e Reggio Emilia, (3) Università Politecnica delle Marche) We examine the effect of the decoherence-induced reduction of correlation length on a one-dimensional scattering problem by solving numerically the...
Integrability of the conformal loop ensemble

We demonstrate that the conformal loop ensemble (CLE) has a rich integrable structure by establishing exact formulas for two CLE observables. The first describes the joint moments of the conformal radii of loops surrounding three points for CLE on the sphere. Up to normalization, our formula agrees with the imaginary DOZZ formula due to Zamolodchikov (2005) and Kostov-Petkova (2007), which is the three-point structure constant of certain conformal field theories that generalize the minimal models. This verifies the CLE interpretation of the imaginary DOZZ formula by Ikhlef, Jacobsen and Saleur (2015). Our second result is for the moments of the electrical thickness of CLE loops first considered by Kenyon and Wilson (2004). Our proofs rely on the conformal welding of random surfaces and two sources of integrability concerning CLE and Liouville quantum gravity (LQG). First, LQG surfaces decorated with CLE inherit a rich integrable structure from random planar maps decorated with the O(n) loop model. Second, as the field theory describing LQG, Liouville conformal field theory is integrable. In particular, the DOZZ formula and the FZZ formula for its structure constants are crucial inputs to our results.
Three-Dimensional Stationary Spherically Symmetric Stellar Dynamic Models DEpending on Local Energy

Three-Dimensional Stationary Spherically Symmetric Stellar Dynamic Models Depending on the Local Energy. Juergen Batt, Enno Joern, Alexander L. Skubachevskii. The stellar dynamic models considered here are triples (f,rho,U) of three functions: the distribution function f=f(r,u), the local density rho=rho(r) and the Newtonian potential U=U(r), where r:=|x|, u:=|v| ((x,v) in R^3xR^3 are the space-velocity coordinates), and f is a function q of the local energy E=U(r)+u^2/2. Our first result is an answer to the following question: Given a (positive) function p=p(r) on a bounded interval [0,R], how can one recognize p as the local density of a stellar dynamic model of the given type ("inverse problem")? If this is the case, we say that p is "extendable" (to a complete stellar dynamic model). Assuming that p is strictly decreasing, we reveal the connection between p and F, which appears in the nonlinear integral equation p=FU[p] and the solvability of Eddington's equation between F and q. Second, we investigate the following question ("direct problem"): Which q induce distribution functions f of the form f=q(-E(r,u)-E0) of a stellar dynamic model? This leads to the investigation of the nonlinear equation p=FU[p] in an approximate and constructive way by mainly numerical methods.
Rapid, efficient sample preparation for MS-based proteomics applications

Sample preparation methods for MS-based proteomics applications are not standardized with many requiring long hours to process samples and potentially resulting in low peptide yield, poor digestion efficiency, and low reproducibility. The new Thermo Scientific™ EasyPep™ sample preparation kits, provide an easy to use, out of the box solution with an optimized workflow that significantly reduces hands-on time for total sample processing time (under 4 hours) from intact cells to cleaned-up peptides. Available in multiple formats to support wide range of input amounts, these kits are ideal for sample preparation from cells, tissues, serum, and plasma for a wide range of applications including label-free quantification, targeted assays, and are compatible with downstream applications such as high-pH reversed phase fractionation, phosphopeptide enrichment and TMT™ reagent labeling.
Ronny Meier

My PhD is in the land-climate dynamics group at the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science, ETH Zurich, where I study the effect of forestation on the local and regional climate, using both climate models and statistical models. My most recent publication is 'Biomass heat storage dampens diurnal temperature variations in forests'.
Topological pseudo entropy

We introduce a pseudo entropy extension of topological entanglement entropy called topological pseudo entropy. Various examples of the topological pseudo entropies are examined in three-dimensional Chern-Simons gauge theory with Wilson loop insertions. Partition functions with knotted Wilson loops are directly related to topological pseudo (Rényi) entropies. We also show that the pseudo entropy in a certain setup is equivalent to the interface entropy in two-dimensional conformal field theories (CFTs), and leverage the equivalence to calculate the pseudo entropies in particular examples. Furthermore, we define a pseudo entropy extension of the left-right entanglement entropy in two-dimensional boundary CFTs and derive a universal formula for a pair of arbitrary boundary states. As a byproduct, we find that the topological interface entropy for rational CFTs has a contribution identical to the topological entanglement entropy on a torus.

