When you feel stuck, you want to move. It has been almost a year since we actually enjoyed summer proper. The happy days of visiting the beaches in Bali or Phuket are now replaced with watching these places on a television screen. Our usual assemblage of clothes that we put on during this period remains in the closet as we ponder when we will once again wear them again. With Singapore’s vaccination rates ticking up, a resumption of international travel is almost in sight. As we eagerly look forward to that day, perhaps you could consider swapping out the old maillots and linen trousers for something new. Out with the old, in with the new!