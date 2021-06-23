Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Cobb-Marietta Water Authority plans to improve water taste

By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com
Cover picture for the articleDoes your tap water taste or smell funky? If so, the Cobb-Marietta Water Authority is trying to fix that. Although the water pumped out of the Chattahoochee River that eventually ends up in Cobb County homes has been treated for safe drinking, poor taste and odor can result from organic compounds in the water, said Rita Neely, the authority’s engineer overseeing a project to improve the water’s taste and smell.

