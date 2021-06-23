Cobb-Marietta Water Authority plans to improve water taste
Does your tap water taste or smell funky? If so, the Cobb-Marietta Water Authority is trying to fix that. Although the water pumped out of the Chattahoochee River that eventually ends up in Cobb County homes has been treated for safe drinking, poor taste and odor can result from organic compounds in the water, said Rita Neely, the authority’s engineer overseeing a project to improve the water’s taste and smell.www.northwestgeorgianews.com