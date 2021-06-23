Cancel
Kamiah, ID

Kamiah High School Teacher Marty Smith Voted 2021 VFW Teacher of the Year

Big Country News
Big Country News
 8 days ago
KAMIAH - On May 26, 2021, Kamiah High School teacher Marty Smith was named the 2021 VFW Teacher of the Year. Each year, the VFW Teacher of the Year award contest recognizes three exceptional teachers (elementary, junior high & high school) in each state for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students. Teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism are prime candidates for this award.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
