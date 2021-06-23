Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laredo, TX

Sergio Gonzalez

Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Gonzalez was called home to the Lord on June 20, 2021. He was born in Guerrero Viejo, MX on June 23, 1942. He immigrated to the U.S. with his parents, was raised in Rio Grande City, TX, and graduated from Hebbronville High School in 1962. He met his lifelong love, Maria Isabel Benavides, in 1959 and they got married in 1963. They moved to San Jose, CA, where Sergio worked in a sheet metal company during the day and operated his first business, providing janitorial services, in the evenings. It is there where they became parents to three boys, Ricardo, Sergio Jr., and Rafael.

www.lmtonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Laredo, TX
City
Rio Grande City, TX
Laredo, TX
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Olga#Hebbronville High School#Texas Gourmet Meats#R S Drive Thru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves Arizona voting restrictions in place

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law, rejecting a Democratic challenge and dealing a blow to voting rights advocates. The 6-3 decision, which fell along familiar ideological lines, comes as a raft of GOP-crafted voting limits...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...