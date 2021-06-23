Sergio Gonzalez was called home to the Lord on June 20, 2021. He was born in Guerrero Viejo, MX on June 23, 1942. He immigrated to the U.S. with his parents, was raised in Rio Grande City, TX, and graduated from Hebbronville High School in 1962. He met his lifelong love, Maria Isabel Benavides, in 1959 and they got married in 1963. They moved to San Jose, CA, where Sergio worked in a sheet metal company during the day and operated his first business, providing janitorial services, in the evenings. It is there where they became parents to three boys, Ricardo, Sergio Jr., and Rafael.