Kent State announces scholarship program

Kent State University recently announced the Flashes Go Further Scholarship Program, which benefits Ohio residents whose expected family contribution is $10,000 or less. The program will cover unmet need for all in-state entering freshmen, continuing freshmen and current sophomores on the Kent Campus whose EFC is $10,000 or less. Recipients will receive aid to cover the full cost of tuition, general fees and up to $1,200 a year for books. Current full-time juniors and seniors on all Kent State campuses whose EFC is 10,000 and under will receive aid in their last semester before graduation to cover the unmet need of the full cost of in-state tuition and general fees.