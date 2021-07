With the weather getting nicer and more people heading outdoors, human-wildlife interactions are on the rise. Folks are spotting racoons, cats, and all sorts of other creatures, but when they see possums (or opossums, depending on how fancy you wanna sound) some people tend to panic. “That thing shouldn’t be out, it has rabies!” is the fear that most have if they see a daywalking possum, but in reality that could not be further from the truth.