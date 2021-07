Quickly! Get home and get ready for Aion Classic! There’s no time to explain why! Oh… wait, it turns out that’s actually our job, so we’ll take a little time to explain why. See, as previously covered the classic version will be arriving in the Americas on June 23rd, allowing players to experience the game as it was back when it launched and so on and so forth. You probably got all of that from the name Aion Classic. But as of today, you can actually take care of character creation and name reservation!