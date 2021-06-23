This Kit Was Designed To Make Hosting Simpler & More Stylish

Since the launch of Airbnb back in 2008, home rentals have come a long way. Now so many travelers look to the site to find the chicest and most artistic places to stay wherever in the world they’re headed — often preferring these kinds of accommodations over hotels. And now the popular booking site has teamed up with a beloved housewares brand to offer prospective hosts a simple and stylish way to upgrade their interior. MUJI and Airbnb’s host essentials kit was created for renters as a way to make a home more beautiful and more functional, but it’s also genius for anyone who wants to make entertaining so much easier.