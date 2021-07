It is so nice to see large groups of people find comfort in video games. The last year has been an awakening for many, and when looking at the gaming world, there are many places to start. To make this daunting list easier, I broke down some of the best exclusive games on each major console. Playstation and Xbox have ruled the gaming world for as long as I can remember, along with Nintendo wholesomely sitting alongside them. A lot of people prefer playing games on their computers, but I think it is time to let the consoles shine on their own.