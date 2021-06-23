2 who died in weekend motorcycle crash were each dedicated, compassionate professionals
MANCHESTER, NH – A “beloved” victim-witness advocate and a “passionate” nurse were the victims of Sunday’s motorcycle crash on Wellington Road. Brigit Feeney, 33, a victim/witness advocate with the Office of Victim/Witness Assistance in the New Hampshire Department of Justice, was a passenger on the motorcycle being driven by Thembalethu Dhliwayo, 31, when it crashed about 5:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1112 Wellington Road. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.manchesterinklink.com