NCAA sets July as target for interim NIL rules

It looks like the NCAA is finally going to give in.

According to the Associated Press, NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday they are working on interim rules that will permit college athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness by July.

This will not be a permanent solution, but will act as a bridge until there is one.

In a memo sent to member schools which was obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing NIL compensation for athletes.

“We are focused on providing you additional guidance to make the introduction of the NIL era as smooth as possible,” the NCAA President wrote.

You can read the whole story here. LINK

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!