A Message Sponsored by Los Angeles County

Dr. Tasha Dixon, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. What are the chances the vaccine has any long-term side effects on my health?. There are no known long-term negative effects of the vaccine. After you receive your COVID-19 vaccine, you may feel some slight side effects, just like you would after the flu vaccine. Some of the most common side effects include arm soreness, a mild fever or a headache. But these symptoms will subside after 24 hours. If you do feel any of these side effects, there’s no need to worry. This is your body’s way of telling you it is building immunity and protecting you against COVID-19. In the end, the only lasting side-effect is protection. The vaccine protects you from getting extremely sick, possibly needing hospitalization or worse.