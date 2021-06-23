Cancel
Real Estate

Buckeye House sells at auction

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most recent Buckeye Career Center student-built Buckeye House sold at public auction June 15. The home went for $317,000 to Dale and JoDee Myers. The Buckeye Career Center Board of Education accepted the offer at its regularly scheduled meeting. Construction on the home began in August 2019 and concluded...

www.timesreporter.com
