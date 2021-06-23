Buckeye House sells at auction

Beautiful, immaculate, river front condo in Downtown Elgin! Gorgeous views from this spacious top floor condo with a balcony overlooking the Fox River! Enjoy the convenience of being walking distance to the Metra station, restaurants, shops, parks and the beautiful river walk! This unit features high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors! Upgraded kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and open breakfast bar. Living room boasts large windows and access to the balcony to sit and enjoy the gorgeous river front views. River views also from the master bedroom that features two nice size closets! Extra large tub in the the updated bath. Laundry in-unit. Climate controlled parking garage. Storage unit. Security entrances and cameras throughout building. HOA includes gas, water, cable, internet, scavenger, snow removal, common insurance and exterior maintenance. Enjoy an urban lifestyle in Downtown Elgin!