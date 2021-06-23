Kudos to Hayfork Trekkers

We had a small but dedicated group of people who took the time to come out and help us with the Hayfork Trek 4 Trash cleanup on Saturday, June 12. Kudos to all of you!. The list of tenacious souls includes Mike Stovall, Carole Lucan, Marcia Tschogl, Patricia Morrison, Kaety Howard, Cindy Blackburn, Mary Blackstone and Tim and Sue Ford. Thank you so much for your dedication and diligence. We look forward to seeing you all again for our pre-Fair August clean-up on the 7th.