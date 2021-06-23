Border to Border: Western States Speed Education and Enforcement Campaign From June 25-27, 2021

BOISE — Ammon Bundy was convicted by a jury Thursday evening on charges of trespassing and resisting and obstructing an officer, after a four-day trial. He was then immediately sentenced for the incident at the state Capitol that occurred during a special legislative session in August, Idaho Press news partner KTVB-TV reports. Bundy was fined $500, plus court costs, for the trespassing charge. For the resisting and obstructing charge, Bundy was sentenced to eight days in jail, credited with three days served, and 40 hours of community service in lieu of jail time. He has 180 days to show that he did his community service. Bundy also has to pay a $750 fine, plus court costs.