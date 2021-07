After three years of work, much of it by its chairman Scotty LaRue, the Haliburton Highlands Hall of Fame has officially named its first group of inductees, who represent athletes for their achievements on the ice, field, court, and track; builders for their dedication to athletics and the community, and the athletic teams that excelled and earned respect in the area and outside of it for how they not only competed, but for how they represented and united the community.