Harley's Next Bike Is Worth Getting Excited Over

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like everyone is rooting for Harley-Davidson to fail these days, but all it takes is a ride on any of their products to understand how far The Motor Company has come in recent years. Sure, you can joke that all of the big cruisers are too heavy, too expensive, and too old-fashioned, aimed at a dying market. But Harley is building not only the best Harleys in history, but some of the best bikes in history. And with the new watercooled dual-overhead cam VVT twin introduced in the Pan America adventure touring bike, Harley has a great modern engine on its hands, ready to drop into a number of new machines.

