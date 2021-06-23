How New AI-Powered Smart Tires May Help Change Transportation

Leading Autonomous Mobile Robot Provider Offers More Purchase Options to Support Growing Demand for Its Material Handling AMRs. Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced the addition of a Robots as a Service (RaaS) subscription model. The additional purchasing model provides customers with more alternatives to facilitate access to the latest Seegrid Palion AMR fleet and enterprise software solutions. In addition to the new subscription model, the company will continue to offer its customers options to purchase equipment outright, as well as various leasing models. As part of its commitment to ensuring all customers realize the full benefits of automation, Seegrid material handling experts will also help its manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics RaaS customers—who are facing intense competition to meet increasing demands, labor shortages, and supply chain uncertainties—understand and define automation applications to ensure seamless implementation, integration, and adoption of Seegrid automation solutions into current operations.