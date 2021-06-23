Cancel
How New AI-Powered Smart Tires May Help Change Transportation

Cover picture for the articleTire manufacturer Goodyear is unveiling SightLine, new treadwear detecting, AI-powered smart tire software to help drivers on the road. This innovation could change the way delivery services, ridesharing drivers, and consumers relate to transportation. Increasing safety. Smart tires remain too new for experts to weigh in properly, but issues may...

