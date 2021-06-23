Hoe down, hose down in Junction City Park
Junction City hit the ground dancing this weekend with a summer starter music event. The North Fork Grange hosted a community appreciation Party in the Park event Saturday which featured some great local music, delicious food and vendors, and a car show. The hot temperatures and direct afternoon sun made it a bit challenging to remain cool, but in fine local fashion, shade cloths were strung up between the trees, and Junction City Volunteer Fire Department offered up cold, wet towels and intermission hose-downs to help beat the heat.www.trinityjournal.com