How Lake Van became one of Turkey's deadliest migrant routes

It is a lifetime since she left, but Evelyn Camille's throat tightens as she returns to her old indigenous boarding school in western Canada to honor the 215 pupils whose bodies were discovered in a mass grave. "Many children tried to run away from here," she recalls, the memories of abuse rushing back as she surveys its red brick facade. Camille has gathered with family and friends at the site in British Columbia to commemorate the "many who never made it home." Now a tribal elder who teaches the children of her native community its language and customs, Camille was forced to attend the school as a girl in the 1940s.