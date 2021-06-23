Cancel
How Lake Van became one of Turkey's deadliest migrant routes

By Durrie Bouscaren
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing number of refugees from Afghanistan and Pakistan have died while hiking over the mountains and trying to cross Lake Van in fishing boats, a massive interior lake next to the city of Van, Turkey. People have begun to do this because Turkey has stepped up controls on the roads — but horrific boat accidents in recent years have led to dozens of drownings. People who have died on this route are buried in a cemetery in town, and a lawyer's association is trying to locate family members of the dead.

www.pri.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Refugees#Pakistan
