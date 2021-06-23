How Lake Van became one of Turkey's deadliest migrant routes
A growing number of refugees from Afghanistan and Pakistan have died while hiking over the mountains and trying to cross Lake Van in fishing boats, a massive interior lake next to the city of Van, Turkey. People have begun to do this because Turkey has stepped up controls on the roads — but horrific boat accidents in recent years have led to dozens of drownings. People who have died on this route are buried in a cemetery in town, and a lawyer's association is trying to locate family members of the dead.www.pri.org