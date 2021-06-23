Cancel
Politics

Confrontation between the UK and Russia on the Black Sea

By Daniel Ofman
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Russia and Ukraine, the Black Sea has been a hot spot, filled with confrontation and disagreement. On Wednesday, that tension spilled over toward British forces as well. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia fired warning shots toward a British Royal Navy destroyer. Russia says that the British HMS Defender entered what Russia considers its territorial waters near Crimea. The UK Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying: "No shots were directed at HMS Defender." Host Carol Hills speaks with Rear Admiral Chris Parry, a former British Royal Navy officer.

www.pri.org
