Trimmed Rembrandt painting restored to original glory

By Amanda McGowan
Public Radio International PRI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe this has happened to you: You move homes, and the art that fits just perfectly in your old place is too big for your new one. That was the case when a new piece of art was moved to Amsterdam's City Hall in 1715, but the painting in question was a Rembrandt — and when it wouldn't fit in its new location, it was cut to fit. But now, a team at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum has reconstructed the original. Host Carol Hills speaks with Robert Erdmann, a senior scientist at the Rijksmuseum.

www.pri.org
